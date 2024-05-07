﻿
News / Nation

Xi, Macron exchange Olympic torches as gifts

Xinhua
  17:16 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron, together with their spouses, exchanged gifts before the two heads of state held talks on Monday at Elysee Palace.
Xinhua
  17:16 UTC+8, 2024-05-07       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, together with their spouses, exchanged gifts before the two heads of state held talks on Monday at Elysee Palace, the office and residence of the French president.

Among the gifts, three Olympic torches were particularly eye-catching, which stood side by side on an off-white marble table in the brightly lit Portrait Room of Elysee Palace.

What Xi presented to Macron were the Olympic torches of the Beijing 2008 Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

In return, Macron gifted Xi an Olympic torch for the coming Paris Olympic Games. Paris will host the 33rd Summer Olympic Games from July to August.

France is a sporting power and China will send a high-level delegation to France to participate in the Games, Xi said with a smile, wishing the Paris Olympic Games every success.

On the same day, when jointly meeting the press with Macron, Xi once again expressed China's support for France in hosting a successful Paris Olympic Games.

Xi also pointed out that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China is willing to launch an initiative with France calling for a worldwide truce during the Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     