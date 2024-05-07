China extends short-term visa exemption for 12 countries until end of 2025: Xi
China has decided to extend visa exemption entry for citizens from 12 countries including France on short-term visits to China until the end of 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
Xi made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the Sixth Meeting of China-France Business Council.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
