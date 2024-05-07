China, France should uphold independence, jointly fend off 'new Cold War' or bloc confrontation: Xi

﻿
China and France should uphold independence and jointly prevent a "new Cold War" or bloc confrontation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday.

As the world goes through transformation and turbulence not seen in a century, China and France should uphold independence and jointly prevent a "new Cold War" or bloc confrontation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks during talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, at Elysee Palace.

The Chinese president expressed his delight in making the third state visit to France upon invitation on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of China-France relations.

The two sides should stay committed to the spirit that guided the establishment of their diplomatic ties, namely, independence, mutual understanding, long-term vision and mutual benefit, and enrich it with new features of the new era, Xi said.

They should continue to understand each other and jointly promote harmonious coexistence in a colorful world, he said.

They should take a long view and work together for an equal and orderly multipolar world, he said.

They should pursue win-win cooperation and jointly oppose decoupling, cutting off supply chains or erecting walls and barriers, Xi added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
