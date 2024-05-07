Internet celebrity 'Russian Nana' dies after 38 days in a coma

Nana's story of falling in love with tattoo artist Wang Tao from Guizhou captivated her more than 60,000 followers on Douyin with the account gathering over 424,000 likes.

A 31-year-old Russian Internet celebrity died last Sunday after being in a coma following taking painkillers while drinking alcohol.

Nana's husband, Wang Tao, announced her death on short-video app Douyin on May 5.

Nana, a Russian woman studying in China, fell in love with tattoo artist Wang Tao from rural Guizhou last year. She decided to stay in Guizhou to marry him. Their love story soon brought her fame on Chinese social media.

Her Douyin account "王涛和娜娜" has over 60,000 followers and over 424,000 likes.

On March 27, Wang and Nana posted a video showing the couple and two foreign female friends enjoying a spring outing in Guizhou, where they went fishing, drank tea and had some alcohol.



Nana is said to have suffered headaches after drinking alcohol. Despite taking painkillers, her condition got worse.

She was taken to the hospital and admitted to the ICU. After being in a coma for 38 days, she was pronounced dead on May 5.

Wang expressed his grief for his wife in his post. " Nana has left us forever! The kiss yesterday was her last kiss while she was alive. I will never be able to kiss Nana again, never again!"