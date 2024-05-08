China's aircraft carrier Fujian completes maiden sea trials
China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, returned to Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard at around 3pm Wednesday after completing its maiden sea trials.
During the eight-day sea trials, the Fujian tested its propulsion and electrical systems and other equipment, and achieved the expected results.
In the next stage, the aircraft carrier will conduct follow-up tests according to established plans.
