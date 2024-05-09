9 killed in northwest China's traffic accident

Nine people were killed in a traffic accident in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region Thursday morning, said local authorities.

The accident happened at about 7:40am on a section of the national highway in Qingtongxia City, where a truck collided with a car, leaving nine dead and two injured.

The injured people were rushed to local hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the regional public security department.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.