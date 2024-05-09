China launches new satellite

China on Thursday launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket, placing a new satellite in space.

Xinhua

China on Thursday launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket, placing a new satellite in space.

The rocket blasted off at 9:43am from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, sending the Smart SkyNet-1 01 satellite into its preset orbit.

It was the 521st flight mission of the Long March rocket series.