8 injured after coach, truck collide in east China's Jiangsu

Eight people were injured after a truck rammed into a coach carrying students in the city of Nantong, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Friday, local authorities said.

The collision happened at around 12:55pm on Friday, according to the city's public security bureau.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, with one critically injured, one seriously injured and the other six suffering minor injuries.

Investigation into the crash is underway.