Pakistan's FM to visit China from May 13 to 16

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will pay an official visit to China and hold the fifth round of the Foreign Minister-Level China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue from May 13 to 16, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.

Dar was invited by Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, Lin said.