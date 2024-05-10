ROK foreign minister to visit China from May 13 to 14
Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae-yul will visit China from May 13 to 14.
Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Cho Tae-yul will visit China from May 13 to 14 at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.
