Xi, Putin jointly meet press

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly met the press in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi noted that Putin's state visit to China is his first visit abroad since starting a new presidential term. It speaks to the high importance that President Putin and the Russian side attach to the relationship. Xi extended a warm welcome to Putin.

Xi said that he and Putin had just concluded a sincere and cordial meeting covering many topics. They had a comprehensive review of the successful experience in developing the China-Russia relationship over the past 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, had an in-depth exchange of views on the relationship and on major international and regional issues of mutual interest, and charted the course forward for Sino-Russian relations and cooperation across the board.

Xi added that he and Putin also signed and issued the Joint Statement of the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era in the Context of the 75th Anniversary of China-Russia Diplomatic Relations, and witnessed the signing of a number of important intergovernmental and interagency cooperation documents, which inject new, strong impetus into the sound development of China-Russia relations.

Xi stressed that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. In the past three quarters of a century, the China-Russia relationship has grown stronger amid wind and rain. Since entering the new era, the relationship has been further elevated, cooperation increasingly enriched, and lasting friendship taking deeper root in the heart of the two peoples. The China-Russia relationship has become a prime example of a new form of international relations as well as good-neighborly relations between two major countries. The notable progress in China-Russia relations is attributable to the two countries' commitment to five principles.

First, Xi said, China and Russia are committed to mutual respect as the fundamental principle of relations, and always render support for each other's core interests. The two presidents agree that the key to the two countries' finding a new path to growing relations between major and neighboring countries lies in mutual respect and equality as well as steadfast mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. This is central to the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.

The two sides will continue to uphold the principles of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, deepen two-way political trust, respect each other's choice of development path, and realize development and revitalization with each other's firm support, Xi added.

Second, Xi said, China and Russia are committed to win-win cooperation as the driving force of relations, and work to foster a new paradigm of mutual benefit. Last year, two-way trade exceeded 240 billion US dollars, close to 2.7 times of that of a decade ago. This is a good indication of the all-round cooperation of mutual benefit that continues to deepen between the two countries. The presidents agree that the two countries need to look for areas where their interests converge, tap into their comparative strengths, deepen the integration of interests, and enable each other's success.

The two countries need to make further structural improvements to their cooperation, consolidate the good momentum in trade and other traditional areas of cooperation, support the formation of platforms and networks for basic research, continue to unlock cooperation potential in frontier areas, step up cooperation on ports, transportation and logistics, and help keep the global industrial and supply chains stable, Xi said.

Third, China and Russia are committed to lasting friendship as the foundation of relations, and carry forward the torch of Sino-Russian friendship. Both China and Russia have a time-honored history and a splendid culture. Works of Pushkin and Tolstoy are household names in China, and Peking Opera and Tai Chi are much loved by the Russian people. By focusing on implementing the Roadmap for China-Russia Cooperation on People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges Before 2030, the two countries are expanding people-to-people and cultural ties, Xi said.

The two presidents have set 2024 and 2025 as China-Russia Years of Culture, proposed a series of cultural activities that are down to earth, close to people's hearts and popular among them, and encouraged closer interactions between various sectors and at subnational levels, so as to enhance mutual understanding and affinity between the two peoples, Xi noted.

Fourth, Xi said, China and Russia are committed to strategic coordination as an underpinning of relations, and steer global governance in the right direction. The two countries are firmly committed to safeguarding the U.N.-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law. They stay in close coordination and collaboration in multilateral platforms such as the U.N., APEC and G20, and advance multipolarity and economic globalization in the spirit of true multilateralism.

With Russia chairing BRICS this year and China taking over the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization later this year, the two sides will support each other's chairmanship, build a high-quality partnership that is more comprehensive, close, practical and inclusive, and build the unity and strength of the Global South, he added.

Fifth, China and Russia are committed to fairness and justice as the purpose of relations, and dedicated to the political settlement of hotspots. Cold War mentality still exists, and unilateralism, hegemonism, bloc confrontation and power politics threaten world peace and the security of all countries. The two presidents are of the view that it is urgent to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. U.N. resolutions must be earnestly implemented and the question of Palestine must be solved on the basis of the two-State solution, Xi said.

The two sides believe that a political settlement is the right way forward for the Ukraine crisis. China's position on this issue is consistent and clear, including observing the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, respecting the legitimate security concerns of all parties, and building a new security architecture that is balanced, effective and sustainable. China hopes that peace and stability will return to the European continent at an early date, and stands ready to play a constructive role to this end, he said.

Xi pointed out that as a Chinese saying goes, "A mountain is formed by accumulation of soil and an ocean is formed by accumulation of water." After 75 years of solid accumulation, lasting friendship and all-round cooperation between China and Russia provide a strong impetus for the two countries to forge ahead despite wind and rain. Having reached a new starting point, China and Russia will always remain committed to their founding purpose and jointly shoulder responsibility to create more benefits for their peoples and make due contribution to global security and stability.