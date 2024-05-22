Influencers silenced as platforms crack down on displays of wealth

Flaunting their lavish lifestyles online leads to a ban on several accounts as part of a broader effort to curb content that promotes materialism to many millions of followers.

Several high-profile Chinese influencers with millions of followers had their accounts banned or muted across various platforms on Tuesday.

They included Wang Hongquanxing, Bao Yu Jia Jie, and Bai Gongzi. Netizens noted a common theme: frequently showing off their luxurious lifestyles.

Bao Yu Jia Jie (abalone sister), who has over 2 million followers, was silenced on Douyin (China's TikTok), and could no longer be found on lifestyle platform Red.

She is known for her lavish lifestyle, often appearing as a wealthy socialite from Guangdong. Descriptions from netizens say she lives in a three-acre mansion, owns an entire set of imperial green jade, and wears a massive diamond ring. She often shared extravagant jewelry and received labels such as "rich," "nouveau riche," and "genuine tycoon."

Bai Gongzi, who has nearly 3 million followers, also faced restrictions, with his Douyin account banned for violating regulations. He is known for displaying luxury purchases, high-end cars, and expensive clothing. Often seen in designer outfits, driving a Porsche 911, and celebrating his 25th birthday with a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan. He traveled the world in first class, shopping at luxury stores in various countries, with a particular obsession for Hermès.

Wang Hongquanxing once said in an interview that he wouldn't leave home without wearing items worth at least eight figures. He also said he owned seven luxury properties in the Beijing Star River residential complex, the largest being 991 square meters, which he left vacant because it has blocked sunlight.

There was a mixed reaction to the bans. Some netizens believed it was overdue, while others questioned the necessity.

Luxury goods, mansions, and high-end cars were standard features in the influencers' videos. These "wealth flaunting influencers" attracted millions of followers with their affluent lifestyles.

The banned influencers frequently engaged in livestreaming sales. According to data from e-commerce data platform Kogujia, Wang Hongquanxing held 13 live-stream sales in the past three months, generating over 25 million yuan, with average sales per session between 2.5 and 5 million yuan, as reported by Lanjinger.com

On May 15, platforms Tencent, Douyin, Weibo, Red, Kuaishou, and Bilibili simultaneously announced a ban on content promoting materialism and unrealistic wealth, removing thousands of inappropriate posts and even banning accounts.



Since 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China has launched several nationwide campaigns targeting "excessive wealth flaunting" as a key issue. Authorities have been cracking down on this trend, which they say caters to the desire for easy success and indulgence, by removing over 60,000 inappropriate wealth-flaunting posts, closing 1,174 livestream rooms, and banning 3,609 accounts.