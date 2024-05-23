﻿
PLA conducts joint military drills surrounding Taiwan Island

Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-23
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) started joint military drills surrounding the island of Taiwan from 7:45am on Thursday.
Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2024-05-23       0
PLA conducts joint military drills surrounding Taiwan Island
China Central Television

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) started joint military drills surrounding the island of Taiwan from 7:45am on Thursday.

The drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, the north, south and east of Taiwan Island, as well as areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin.

Li Xi, spokesperson for the theater command, said military services including the army, navy, air force and rocket force of the theater command are being organized to conduct the joint drills, code-named Joint Sword-2024A, from Thursday to Friday.

The drills focus on joint sea-air combat-readiness patrol, joint seizure of comprehensive battlefield control, and joint precision strikes on key targets, Li said, adding that the exercises involve the patrol of vessels and planes closing in on areas around the island of Taiwan and integrated operations inside and outside the island chain to test the joint real combat capabilities of the forces of the command.

The spokesperson said the drills also serve as a strong punishment for the separatist acts of "Taiwan independence" forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
