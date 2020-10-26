Laos reports 74 more cases of dengue cases

Laos newly recorded 74 more cases of dengue fever, raising the total tally to some 7,450 with 12 deaths, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.

The Latest data from the ministry's Center of Information and Education for Health showed that the highest number of 1,700 dengue cases were reported in the Lao capital Vientiane, with four deaths, while 867 cases with two deaths recorded in the Bolikhamxay province, and 706 cases in the Bokeo province.

The health ministry urged people countrywide to remain vigilant and help control the spread of dengue fever as infections continue to rise.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.