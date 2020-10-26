News / World

Laos reports 74 more cases of dengue cases

Xinhua
  16:27 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0
Laos newly recorded 74 more cases of dengue fever, raising the total tally to some 7,450 with 12 deaths, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.
Xinhua
  16:27 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0

Laos newly recorded 74 more cases of dengue fever, raising the total tally to some 7,450 with 12 deaths, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.

   The Latest data from the ministry's Center of Information and Education for Health showed that the highest number of 1,700 dengue cases were reported in the Lao capital Vientiane, with four deaths, while 867 cases with two deaths recorded in the Bolikhamxay province, and 706 cases in the Bokeo province.

   The health ministry urged people countrywide to remain vigilant and help control the spread of dengue fever as infections continue to rise.

   According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections with Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidence. The number of cases in the Western Pacific Region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     