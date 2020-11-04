News / World

France church killer tests positive for COVID-19

AFP
  00:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
The Tunisian assailant who killed three people at a church in France last week has tested positive for COVID-19, which could further delay questioning, a source said on Tuesday.
AFP
  00:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-04       0
France church killer tests positive for COVID-19
AFP

A woman lights a candle outside Notre-Dame de l’Assomption Basilica in Nice on Saturday, to pay tribute to the victims two days after a knife attacker killed three people.

The Tunisian assailant who killed three people at a church in France last week has tested positive for COVID-19, which could further delay his questioning, a source close to the inquiry said on Tuesday.

Brahim Issaoui, 21, remains hospitalized after being shot several times by police following the knife rampage at Nice’s Notre-Dame basilica last Thursday.

“He hasn’t yet been questioned, his prognosis remains uncertain,” another inquiry source said on Monday.

Issaoui, who was known to Tunisian police for violence and drug offences, arrived in France only last month, having first crossed the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Four more people were detained for questioning yesterday morning, including a 29-year-old man suspected of being in contact with Issaoui, a judicial source said.

They were taken into custody in the Val-d’Oise department just north of Paris, which has several suburbs with large immigrant communities.

Six people were previously detained over suspected links with Issaoui, but only one remained in custody on Tuesday — a 29-year-old Tunisian who was aboard the boat that brought Issaoui to Lampedusa, sources said.

Italian media reports say Issaoui was initially placed in quarantine with nearly 400 other migrants aboard a ferry boat before being allowed to disembark at Bari in southern Italy on October 9.

Source: AFP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     