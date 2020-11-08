Japan's Kitakyushu to host 2021 gymnastics world championships

The 2021 artistic and rhythmic gymnastics world championships will be hosted by Kitakyushu in south Japan's Fukuoka prefecture.

The 2021 artistic and rhythmic gymnastics world championships will be hosted by Kitakyushu in south Japan's Fukuoka prefecture, world gymnastics governing body FIG announced here on Sunday.

It will be the first time in FIG history that the artistic and rhythmic gymnastics world championships will be held at the same time.

The artistic championships will be held from Oct. 17 to 24, 2021 in the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium while the rhythmic competition takes place from Oct. 26 to 31, 2021 in the West Japan General Exhibition Centre.

The artistic championships was originally scheduled to be held in Denmark but the north European country pulled out in July without giving any reason.

Kitakyushu, the hometown of FIG president Morinari Watanabe, stepped in and took over the hosting duties.