Rare find of 100 coffins, mummies in Egypt

Egyptian antiquities officials on Saturday announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside in the Necropolis south of Cairo.

Reuters

Egyptian antiquities officials on Saturday announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside, and around 40 gilded statues in a vast Pharaonic necropolis south of Cairo.

Colorful, sealed sarcophagi and statues that were buried more than 2,500 years ago were displayed in a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser at Saqqara.

Archeologists opened a coffin with a well-preserved mummy wrapped in cloth inside.

They also carried out X-rays to visualize the structures of the ancient mummies.

The studies showed how the bodies had been preserved.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany said the discovered items date back to the Ptolemaic dynasty that ruled Egypt for some 300 years — from around 320 BC to about 30 BC, and the Late Period (664-332 BC). The discovery is the latest in a series of archaeological finds in Egypt.