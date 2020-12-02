News / World

Anti-masker resigns as Trump's COVID-19 aide

AP
  00:04 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0
US President Donald Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser submitted his resignation on Monday.
AP
  00:04 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0
Anti-masker resigns as Trumps COVID-19 aide
AFP

Scott Atlas

US President Donald Trump’s controversial coronavirus adviser submitted his resignation on Monday.

Scott Atlas, a favored COVID-19 adviser of Trump who tweeted in October “Masks work? NO,” has submitted his resignation, effective as of Tuesday.

The news was confirmed by White House and himself on Monday.

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top scientists, including Dr Anthony Fauci, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.

His views regarding preventive measures also prompted Stanford University where he works to issue a statement distancing itself from the faculty member, saying Atlas “has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic.”

Atlas defended his role in his resignation letter, saying, “I cannot think of a time where safeguarding science and the scientific debate is more urgent.”

He was hired as a “special government employee,” which limited his service to the government to 130 days in a calendar year — a deadline he reached this week.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     