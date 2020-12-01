US capital may suspend weekend subway service in 2021

The subway system in the US capital region may be forced to end weekend service in 2021, according to the transit system's proposal which was made public on Monday.

The system may also close more than 15 stations and reduce weekday operations to bridge a possible budget gap of 500 million US dollars if Congress does not approve additional assistance.

Bus services may also be cut dramatically in the region, from 60 to 41 routes.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority serves a region of around 6 million people last year, but like many public transit systems in the United States, has seen demand decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic.