News / World

US capital may suspend weekend subway service in 2021

Xinhua
  14:52 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0
The subway system in the US capital region may be forced to end weekend service in 2021, according to the transit system's proposal which was made public on Monday.
Xinhua
  14:52 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0

The subway system in the US capital region may be forced to end weekend service in 2021, according to the transit system's proposal which was made public on Monday.

The system may also close more than 15 stations and reduce weekday operations to bridge a possible budget gap of 500 million US dollars if Congress does not approve additional assistance.

Bus services may also be cut dramatically in the region, from 60 to 41 routes.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority serves a region of around 6 million people last year, but like many public transit systems in the United States, has seen demand decrease due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     