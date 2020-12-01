News / World

S. Korean ex-leader escapes time in jail

Reuters
  00:38 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0
A South Korean court on Monday found former President Chun Doo-hwan guilty of defaming a former democracy activist who was involved in protests against his government in the 1980s.
Reuters
  00:38 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0
S. Korean ex-leader escapes time in jail
AFP

Former South Korean President Chun Doo-hwan (center) arrives for his trial on defamation charges at a court in Gwangju on Monday.

A South Korean court on Monday found former President Chun Doo-hwan guilty of defaming a former democracy activist who was involved in protests against his government in the 1980s and handed him an eight-month suspended jail sentence.

The sentence was suspended for two years, meaning the 89-year-old former president is unlikely to spend any time in prison.

Jung Ju-gyo, an attorney for Chun, did not respond to phone calls seeking comment and it is unclear if he plans to appeal.

The trial was held in the southwestern city of Gwangju, where hundreds, possibly thousands, were believed to have been killed when local citizens rose up against Chun’s authoritarian government on May 18, 1980 and were crushed by police, paratroopers and tanks.

Chun defamed Catholic priest and activist Cho Chul-hyun, also known as Cho Bi-oh in his 2017 memoirs, when Chun called Cho a “despicable liar” for testifying that government helicopters had fired on civilians, the ruling said.

Cho died in 2016, but South Korea’s strict defamation laws meant Chun faced up to two years in prison and up to 5 million won (US$4,500) in fines.

In its ruling yesterday, the court said it found the reports of government helicopters firing on civilians to be reliable.

Chun, a general who seized power in a 1979 coup, was president until mass demonstrations led him to step down in 1988.

He was convicted of mutiny, treason and corruption in 1996. Originally sentenced to death, he spent two years in jail before being released.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Tang Shihui
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     