Pandemic pushes global aid needs to record US$35b for 2021: UN

The UN said Tuesday that a record US$35 billion would be needed for aid in 2021 as the global coronavirus pandemic leaves tens of millions more people in crisis, and with the risk of multiple famines looming.

The world body's Global Humanitarian Overview estimated that 235 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance next year — a staggering 40-percent increase compared with 2020.

"The increase arises almost entirely because of COVID-19," United Nations emergency relief coordinator Mark Lowcock told reporters.