Hawaii volcano roars back life as lava erupts

  00:41 UTC+8, 2020-12-23
Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island roared back to life on Sunday night as lava went shooting into the air.
  00:41 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
Lava erupts from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island on Monday. 

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island roared back to life on Sunday night as lava went shooting into the air, boiling away a water lake and sending a massive plume of steam, gas and ash soaring into the atmosphere.

In the first hours of the eruption, lava mixed rapidly with water in the summit’s crater lake to create steam.

The sky above the eruption turned shades of orange and red as people lined up to watch the billowing column of gas and vapor rise above the volcano in the middle of the night.

Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Hawaii, said lava poured into the crater and mixed with the water to cause a vigorous eruption for about an hour.

When lava interacts with water it can cause explosive reactions.

All the water evaporated out of the lake and a steam cloud shot up about 9 kilometers into the atmosphere, Birchard said.

The water was the first ever recorded in the summit crater of Kilauea volcano.

In 2019, after a week of questions about a mysterious green patch at the bottom of the volcano’s crater, researchers confirmed the presence of water. The lake had continued to fill since then.

Because of the location of the erupting lava, no homes were evacuated and there was little risk to the public.

The crater, named Halemaumau, is within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and was home to a longstanding lava lake that was present for years before a 2018 eruption caused it to drain.

The eruption continued throughout Monday and scientists said it’s hard to know how long it will last.

With the water gone, a lava lake was forming in the crater.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service, warning of fallen ash from the volcano.

Kilauea last erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 24 meters of now-hardened lava. The lava flowed over the course of four months.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
