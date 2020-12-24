News / World

Besieged US hospitals grappling with shortage of medical workers

AP
  00:40 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
US hospitals are again worried about finding enough medical workers to meet demand just as infections from the holiday season threaten to add to the burden on American health care.
AP
  00:40 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
Besieged US hospitals grappling with shortage of medical workers
Reuters

Doctor Maged Tanios fist bumps Shantell Pambuan, 33, daughter of nurse Merlin Pambuan, 66, after Merlin Pambuan walked out of the hospital where she spent 8 months with the COVID-1 at St Mary Medical Center in state California, US on Tuesday.

With so many states seeing a flood of coronavirus patients, United States hospitals are again worried about finding enough medical workers to meet demand just as infections from the holiday season threaten to add to the burden on American health care.

California, which is enduring by far its worst spike in cases and hospitalizations, is reaching out to places to fill the need for 3,000 temporary medical workers, particularly nurses trained in critical care.

“We’re now in a situation where we have surges all across the country, so nobody has many nurses to spare,” said Dr Janet Coffman, a professor of public policy at the University of California in San Francisco.

Hospitals in some states have enlisted retired nurses and students.

In Alabama, more than 120 students and faculty members from the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s nursing school began helping last week at UAB Hospital.

“I know our biggest concern is staff, even more concerned about that than physical beds and physical ICU units,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said on Tuesday.

Elected leaders and health officials across the US are asking people to stay home for the holidays while also trying to show the public that the COVID-19 vaccines trickling out to health care workers and nursing home residents are safe.

A day after getting vaccinated on live television, US President-elect Joe Biden said that he has full confidence in the vaccine.

He also thanked front-line workers, scientists, researchers and clinical trial participants while urging Americans to avoid large gatherings over the Christmas holidays.

The medical staff shortages are happening as some states report a record number of deaths.

Both Mississippi and West Virginia surpassed their previous highs for virus deaths reported in a single day on Tuesday while Arizona saw its second-highest daily increase during the pandemic.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tested positive for the virus and was to receive outpatient antibody treatment for “mild symptoms,” his office said on Tuesday.

In Tennessee, which is seeing the nation’s worst new COVID-19 infection surge per capita, the state health commissioner has warned that combining the Thanksgiving surge with another would “completely break our hospitals.”

Deaths in Florida’s nursing homes doubled during the Thanksgiving holiday. The rise drew concern from advocates also worried about gatherings over Christmas and other year-end celebrations.

Much of California has exhausted its usual ability to staff intensive care beds.

All of Southern California and the 12-county San Joaquin Valley to the north have been out of regular ICU capacity for days.

An emergency room physician in Los Angeles who helped set up a surge hospital last spring said there are no plans to reopen it.

Total US COVID-19 cases surpassed 18 million on Tuesday.

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     