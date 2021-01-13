News / World

Seoul criticized over sexist guide for pregnant women

AP
  00:13 UTC+8, 2021-01-13       0
The government of South Korea's capital is facing criticism for an online manual for pregnant women that contained sexist tips and gender stereotypes.
AP
  00:13 UTC+8, 2021-01-13       0
Seoul criticized over sexist guide for pregnant women
Reuters

Women wearing masks walk in a shopping district amid the coronavirus pandemic in Seoul, South Korea, on January 4, 2021.

The government of South Korea’s capital is facing criticism for an online manual for pregnant women that contained sexist tips and gender stereotypes.

The now-deleted guidelines, which were published on the website of Seoul’s Pregnancy and Childbirth Information Center, suggested that pregnant women should prepare food, clothes and daily necessities for their husbands and family before going to the hospital to give birth.

They offered tips on weight management that involved hanging up smaller-size clothing for motivation and warned women against excessive spending on children’s clothing.

South Korea has one of the lowest birth rates in the world, according to the United Nations Population Fund, and is trying to encourage more births.

Critics say those efforts have been hampered by a government that often reflects a deeply patriarchal society and widespread sexist views.

“It’s like Seoul City is declaring that a wife should take care of all the housework,” said Kim Hyomin, a student at Duksung Women’s University.

The manual was first published in 2019, but didn’t receive widespread attention until last week when criticism spread on social media.

The belated fury prompted the government to delete the guidelines and triggered online petitions demanding an apology.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government acknowledged in a statement on Monday that it had failed to thoroughly check the guidelines, which it said were originally from the Ministry of Health and Welfare website, and promised to review city-related websites and educate employees on gender equality.

The guidelines also warned women about what they said was the increased risk of premature birth if a husband “suddenly throws himself on top of her” or engages in “aggressive sexual activity.”

The guidelines promoted and normalized gender violence, according to Ji-Yeong Yunkim, assistant professor at the Institute of Body and Culture at Konkuk University.

“Women are seen as having to sacrifice and take care of adult men, however difficult it is,” Yunkim said.

Yunkim said the recurring mishaps by South Korea’s government stem from male-dominated institutions’ perception of women: “They see women as reproduction tools rather than individuals.”

Source: AP   Editor: Tang Shihui
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     