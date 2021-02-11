News / World

Mexico approves China's Sinovac, CanSino vaccines against COVID-19

Xinhua
  13:54 UTC+8, 2021-02-11       0
Mexico's government announced on Wednesday emergency approval of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firms Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics.
Xinhua
  13:54 UTC+8, 2021-02-11       0

Mexico's government announced on Wednesday emergency approval of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firms Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics.

Martha Delgado, undersecretary for multilateral affairs and human rights at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with local station W Radio that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks authorized the emergency use of the vaccines.

CoronaVac, developed by Sinovac, needs to be administered in two doses, while CanSino vaccine, which consists of a single dose, does not require complex cold storage, said Delgado.

Mexico's vaccination campaign began on December 24 and is expected to end in March 2022.

So far, 724,347 doses of vaccines have been applied to health care and education workers.

Mexico has reported 1,957,889 COVID-19 infections with 169,760 deaths as of Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     