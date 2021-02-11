Mexico approves China's Sinovac, CanSino vaccines against COVID-19

Mexico's government announced on Wednesday emergency approval of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firms Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics.

Martha Delgado, undersecretary for multilateral affairs and human rights at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with local station W Radio that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks authorized the emergency use of the vaccines.

CoronaVac, developed by Sinovac, needs to be administered in two doses, while CanSino vaccine, which consists of a single dose, does not require complex cold storage, said Delgado.

Mexico's vaccination campaign began on December 24 and is expected to end in March 2022.

So far, 724,347 doses of vaccines have been applied to health care and education workers.

Mexico has reported 1,957,889 COVID-19 infections with 169,760 deaths as of Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health.