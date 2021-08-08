Security tightened at Indian capital airport following bomb threat

Authorities at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the Indian capital Delhi Sunday heightened security measures after an e-mail threatening of a bomb attack.

Authorities at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the Indian capital Delhi Sunday heightened security measures after an e-mail threatening of a bomb attack was received by the police, local media reports said.

According to an official statement by the airport, after an investigation, the threat was found "non-specific" and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was retreated from the airport.

"However, an extra alert has been sounded and all security measures have been enhanced at IGI Airport," reads the statement quoted by local media.