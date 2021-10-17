﻿
News / World

Japan's Kishida sends ritual offering to notorious Yasukuni shrine

Xinhua
  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday sent a ritual offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine.
Xinhua
  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday sent a ritual offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, which honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II and is deemed by neighboring countries as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

The "masakaki" tree offering was sent under his name as prime minister on the occasion of the shrine's biannual festival held in spring and autumn.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Kishida, the country's new prime minister elected on October 4, does not plan to visit the shrine during the two-day autumn festival that runs through Monday.

However, his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, on Sunday visited the Yasukuni shrine, saying that he went there as a former prime minister.

Among Kishida's Cabinet members, health minister Shigeyuki Goto and Kenji Wakamiya, minister for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, separately sent tree offerings to the shrine.

Past visits to the shrine by Japanese leaders and lawmakers have sparked condemnation from neighboring countries as the shrine symbolizes Japan's past war crimes that still upset the countries suffering from painful memories of Japanese aggression.

Located in central Tokyo, the shrine, open to the public 24 hours a day, is a symbol reflecting Japan's wrong attitude toward its history of aggression and sends a wrong message to the Japanese public about the country's heinous war crime in the past.

The Yasukuni shrine, seen by the neighboring countries as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, honors 2.5 million Japanese war dead including 14 Class-A convicted war criminals in World War II (WWII) along with its historically inaccurate museum.

It is a testament to Japan's past militarism and has long been a source of diplomatic frictions between Japan and its neighbors.

Japan brutally occupied many parts of Asia before and during the WWII, causing untold suffering and death to hundreds of thousands of innocent people.

There were numerous more heinous acts conducted by the Japanese army, which until today have received far less coverage in school textbooks or in globally televised memorial services.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     