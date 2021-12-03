Tears of Joy emoji announced as world's most popular

Red Heart emoji a close second, but Country Flags the least popular category.

The Tears of Joy emoji was the most frequently used by worldwide netizens in 2021 and accounted for 5 percent of total emojis.

The only emoji that came close was the Red Heart.

The top 10 most popular emojis are as follows, said Unicode Consortium, the not-for-profit organization responsible for digitizing the world's languages.

Li Yi / SHINE

The least popular category of emoji was country flags. Although it consists of the largest collection, it is used the least often.



Other frequently used emojis were found to have other hidden meanings.

The Rocket Ship is symbolic of progress being made and anticipation of big changes.

Flexed Biceps is the top Body-parts emoji (this subcategory excludes hands) and is commonly used to indicate strength, success, overcoming a struggle, exercise, showing off, boasting, or rolling up your sleeve to receive a vaccine.

A Bouquet of Plant-Flowers for all occasions: used for congratulations, celebrations, and relationships of different varieties, platonic or romantic.

The Butterfly is the most common Animal emoji, being representative of change, beauty, nature, and transformation.

Person Doing Cartwheel may not be the most popular sport in the world but it is the most popular Person-Sport emoji suggestive of happiness and joy.