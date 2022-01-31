News / World

Canada withdraws more staff from embassy in Ukraine

Xinhua
  09:17 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0
Canada has decided to withdraw more staff from the Canadian embassy in Ukraine, according to a statement issued by the Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry on Sunday.
Xinhua
  09:17 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0

Canada has decided to withdraw more staff from the Canadian embassy in Ukraine, according to a statement issued by the Canadian Foreign Affairs Ministry on Sunday.

Canada has made the decision to temporarily withdraw non-essential Canadian employees and remaining dependants from the Canadian embassy in Ukraine, said the statement, highlighting that the highest priority remains the safety and security of Canadians.

"As announced earlier this week, Canada will be reinforcing the team at the Canadian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, with officials with expertise in areas such as security sector reform, conflict management, democratic reform, consular services and diplomacy," said the statement. "Together, they will increase our diplomatic capacity and allow us to continue to assess and respond to the evolving situation in support of Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand arrived in Ukraine earlier Sunday and said at a press conference that Canada would continue to take all precautions necessary to keep Canadian Armed Forces safe and secure.

On January 25, Canada pulled out Canadian embassy staff's children under 18 years of age and family members accompanying them. Currently the Embassy of Canada to Ukraine remains open, providing consular assistance to Canadian citizens.

Previously Canada updated its travel advisery suggesting that any non-essential Canadians should leave Ukraine. The decision came amid heightened concerns of a potential Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     