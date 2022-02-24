News / World

EU sanctions Russian defence minister, military chiefs

The 27-nation bloc slapped asset freezes and visa bans on high-ranking figures including the commanders of Russia's army, navy and air force.
The EU on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and military chiefs as part of a package of measures over the Kremlin's recognition of two Ukrainian regions as independent.

The 27-nation bloc slapped asset freezes and visa bans on high-ranking figures including the commanders of Russia's army, navy and air force, the Kremlin's chief of staff, the head of state-run television channel RT and the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, according to the EU's official journal.

The move was part of a wave of Western punishment after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the two regions in Ukraine as "independent."

The EU blacklisted 23 individuals and also imposed sanctions on over 300 lawmakers in Russia's State Duma who voted for Putin to recognize the territories.

The EU in addition took a broader swipe at Russia's economy by moving to limit the access for Moscow's sovereign debt to European financial markets.

It also imposed an import ban on goods coming to the bloc from the Donetsk and Lugansk territories.

The EU has said the sanctions are just the first part of a package of "unprecedented" measures it has prepared against Russia and that it is holding the rest back in case the situation escalates.

Source: AFP
