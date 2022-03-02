News / World

Russian delegation ready to talk with Ukrainian side on Wednesday afternoon: Kremlin

The Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian side at the place of negotiations on Wednesday afternoon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"This afternoon, probably in the evening, our delegation will be on the spot waiting for Ukrainian negotiators. Our delegation will be ready to continue the conversation tonight," Peskov said, according to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

Peskov didn't specify the place of the negotiations, but expressed the hope that the Ukrainian side will come to the talks.

Russia and Ukraine concluded their first round of negotiations in Belarus on Monday with no clear breakthrough.

After the talks, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said that the next round of peace talks will take place on the Belarus-Poland border.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
