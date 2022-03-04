News / World

US recovers stealth jet lost in South China Sea

Seven sailors were injured in the January 24 "landing mishap" on the USS Carl Vinson, but the pilot ejected to safety and was rescued by helicopter.
The United States Navy said on Thursday it had recovered a stealth fighter jet that sank in the South China Sea after crashing off an aircraft carrier while trying to land.

A major recovery operation was launched to find the plane – one of the most advanced in the US military.

Seven sailors were injured in the January 24 "landing mishap" on the USS Carl Vinson, but the pilot ejected to safety and was rescued by helicopter.

The F-35C Lightning II was retrieved on Wednesday from a depth of 3,780 meters using a remotely operated vehicle that attached lift lines from a ship's crane.

The Vinson and another US carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, and their strike groups were performing drills when the plane crashed.

