News / World

Travelers with booster can enter Philippines without COVID-19 test

Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2022-05-27       0
The Philippines will no longer require a pre-departure COVID-19 test from May 30 for inbound travelers who have got a booster jab.
Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2022-05-27       0

The Philippines will no longer require a pre-departure COVID-19 test from May 30 for inbound travelers who have got a booster jab as part of the government's measures to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the new rule to ease further the travel requirements is to encourage more tourists to visit the country and "make it more convenient for tourists."

"All types of vaccination certificates, regardless of country of origin, will also be accepted," she said.

"The Department of Tourism (DOT) sees this development as a win for the local tourism industry as welcoming more tourists in the country will yield more revenues for our small businesses and restore more jobs and livelihoods in the sector," she added.

Puyat said travel insurance "is no longer required but still highly encouraged for arriving passengers."

She noted over 500,000 foreign tourists visited the country from February 10 when the government allowed foreign travelers to enter. The United States, South Korea and Canada are among the top foreign tourist markets during this period.

"The government is looking forward to an uptick in tourist arrivals in the coming weeks following the further easing of entry requirements into the country," Puyat said.

The Philippines barred the entry of foreign visitors when it imposed a lockdown in March 2020 amid the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus. The Southeast Asian country now has over 3.68 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including more than 60,000 deaths.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     