Americans with low incomes struggling to make ends meet amid high inflation: US media

As the United States faces persistent inflation, Americans at the low end of the income spectrum are struggling to make ends meet, US media outlets have reported.

Inflation in the country has taken a bigger bite out of personal budgets and wiped out some of the wage gains, especially for those with low incomes, said The Los Angeles Times in an article released on Sunday.

According to it, factors including the expiration of federal stimulus checks and surging inflation on staples such as gas and food have driving an even bigger wedge between the haves and have-nots.

On the same day, an article published on The Hill shared a similar view, saying that millions of older Americans with low incomes are in a crisis fueled by climbing inflation rates and high unemployment, a double squeeze that is forcing many seniors to choose between paying for essentials like food, medicines and rent.

"These are impossible choices that no one should have to make. Older adults, especially those living with low or fixed incomes, have limited defenses against economic upheaval," The Hill report said.