Copenhagen Airport sees record monthly passengers since pandemic

Denmark's Copenhagen Airport (CPH) handled over two million passengers in May 2022, its busiest month since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a CPH press release on Monday.

A total of 2,068,912 passengers passed through the airport's three terminals in May, with May 29 being the busiest single day with 85,454 passengers.

However, the gains are primarily due to an increase in the number of Danes and southern Swedes using the airport, as international traveler numbers remain low.

But as an international airport, we still need to get all the foreign travelers and transfer passengers back to reach from the current almost 80 to 100 percent of the traffic before the pandemic, said Peter Krogsgaard, commercial director at Copenhagen Airport in the press release.

It is especially foreign travelers on the long routes to Asia that are missing, while the number of routes and travelers to and from North America is growing, the press release said.

In preparation for a busy summer, CPH believes it is prepared to deal with "longer waiting times and more delays in Europe than is typically the case during the summer months," as other European airports are still "rebuilding" following the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, CPH served nearly 30.3 million passengers in 2019, making it the largest airport in the Nordic countries.