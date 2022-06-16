News / World

Anthony Fauci, Biden's top COVID adviser, tests positive

AFP
  09:19 UTC+8, 2022-06-16       0
The 81-year-old, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, had not been in recent close contact with US President Joe Biden.
AFP
  09:19 UTC+8, 2022-06-16       0
Anthony Fauci, Biden's top COVID adviser, tests positive
AFP

In this file photo taken on February 25, 2021, White House Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci listens as US President Joe Biden (out of frame) speaks about the 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine shot administered in the US in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC.

Top scientist Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, tested positive on Wednesday for the virus on a rapid antigen test but is continuing to work from home while he recovers, the National Institutes of Health said.

"He is currently experiencing mild symptoms," the NIH said, adding the 81-year-old, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, had not been in recent close contact with President Joe Biden, whom he serves as chief medical adviser.

"Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative," it said.

Breakthrough infections have risen significantly since the Omicron variant became dominant late last year. Its latest sublineages BA.4 and BA.5, which appear to have advantages in their ability to evade immune protection, are now on the rise.

As the longtime director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Fauci has led the United States' response to every pandemic since 1984, winning wide praise for his leadership during the early fight against HIV-AIDS.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     