US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Sullivan, 45, is "asymptomatic" and has not been in close contact with US President Joe Biden, according to Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council.

He is the latest member of the Biden administration to have been infected with the coronavirus.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has reported nearly 86 million COVID-19 cases and over 1 million related deaths in total.