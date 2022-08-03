News / World

German exports rise again despite slowdown fears

AFP
  18:46 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0
German exports increased for the third month in a row, data published Wednesday showed, despite fears that Europe's largest economy could soon pitch into recession.
AFP
  18:46 UTC+8, 2022-08-03       0

German exports increased for the third month in a row, data published Wednesday showed, despite fears that Europe's largest economy could soon pitch into recession.

Germany exported 134.3 billion euros (US$136.8 billion) worth of goods in June, 4.5 percent more than in May, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the federal statistics agency Destatis.

The closely watched indicator was 18.4 percent higher than in June last year.

Germany's trade balance remained positive at 6.4 billion euros, with the total value of goods imported in June sitting at 127.9 billion euros.

Exports to EU countries were rose by 3.9 percent from May, while those to other countries rose by 5.3 percent.

Exports to Russia increased by 14.5 percent between May and June, albeit from a relatively low base.

The export figure for June was 40.3 percent below its level in 2021 with trade collapsing after Western countries slapped tariffs on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Despite the overall improvement, businesses have reported pessimism about the outlook for the Germany's export-driven economy.

A survey published by the German Ifo Institute last week showed their export expectations had dropped.

The darkening business climate also suggested that Germany was "on the cusp of a recession", said think-tank president Clemens Fuest.

The German economy stagnated between April and June, registering growth of zero percent, according to official figures published last week.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     