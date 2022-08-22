News / World

Japanese PM starts working remotely after contracting COVID-19

Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2022-08-22       0
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began working remotely Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 a day earlier, the government's top spokesperson said.
Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2022-08-22       0

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began working remotely Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 a day earlier, the government's top spokesperson said.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Kishida, 65, is only displaying mild symptoms of the virus and was able to attend a meeting remotely from his official residence on Monday morning.

Matsuno said plans are being made so that the Japanese leader can take part in as many upcoming events as possible, by virtual and other means.

The Japanese prime minister has to isolate until August 30, Matsuno said.

One such event Kishida may be able to take part in virtually is the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), to be held in Tunisia on August 27 and 28.

Kishida's planned visit to the Middle East after TICAD is likely to be canceled, government sources said.

Kishida received his fourth COVID-19 vaccination shot on August 12, just before the beginning of his summer vacation on August 15.

After playing golf with his family in Ibaraki Prefecture on Tuesday, he stayed with his family at a hot spring inn in Shizuoka Prefecture on Wednesday. The following day they took in some sights in the Shizuoka, according to local accounts.

He started showing symptoms of the virus on Saturday night after returning to his residence in Tokyo on Friday afternoon and tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Kishida was due to return to work on Monday.

His symptoms included a mild fever and a cough, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Japan is currently in the grip of a seventh wave of COVID-19 infections and reported record daily cases on Friday as the BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the virus continues to run rampant nationwide.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     