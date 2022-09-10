News / World

6.2-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no potential for tsunami

Xinhua
  09:28 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0
A earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Papua on Saturday, but did not potentially trigger a tsunami.
Xinhua
  09:28 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Papua on Saturday, but there were no preliminary reports of damages or casualties, according to official sources.

The Indonesian meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said the tremors did not potentially trigger a tsunami.

The quake is classified as the mainshock after a series of foreshocks with magnitudes of 6.0, 5.9 and 5.5 rocked the province several minutes earlier, the agency said.

The mainshock jolted at 07:05 Jakarta time (0005 GMT) with the epicenter at 37 km northwest Mamberamo Tengah (Central Mamberamo) district and the depth of 10 km under the earth, it said.

The jolts caused panic and led the residents to rush outside buildings and houses, said Jonathan Koirewoa, manager of the operation control center for the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency.

"The residents were in panic in the Mamberamo Tengah district and the Mamberamo Raya district of Papua (province). The tremors were strongly felt. But so far we have not received reports about damaged buildings or houses, or casualties of the quake," he told Xinhua via phone.

However, the official said the risk assessments are still underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     