6.2-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no potential for tsunami

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Papua on Saturday, but there were no preliminary reports of damages or casualties, according to official sources.

The Indonesian meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said the tremors did not potentially trigger a tsunami.

The quake is classified as the mainshock after a series of foreshocks with magnitudes of 6.0, 5.9 and 5.5 rocked the province several minutes earlier, the agency said.

The mainshock jolted at 07:05 Jakarta time (0005 GMT) with the epicenter at 37 km northwest Mamberamo Tengah (Central Mamberamo) district and the depth of 10 km under the earth, it said.

The jolts caused panic and led the residents to rush outside buildings and houses, said Jonathan Koirewoa, manager of the operation control center for the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency.

"The residents were in panic in the Mamberamo Tengah district and the Mamberamo Raya district of Papua (province). The tremors were strongly felt. But so far we have not received reports about damaged buildings or houses, or casualties of the quake," he told Xinhua via phone.

However, the official said the risk assessments are still underway.