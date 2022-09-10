News / World

Japan's COVID-19 cases more than doubled in 2 months

Xinhua
  12:06 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0
Japan reported a total of 20,000,343 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, more than doubled in less than two months from that logged on July 14, statistics showed.
Xinhua
  12:06 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0

Japan reported a total of 20,000,343 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, more than doubled in less than two months from that logged on July 14, statistics showed.

The country registered 99,491 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. A total of 211 people were reported dead, bringing the total death toll to 42,363, according to data from the country's public broadcaster NHK.

Japan has seen its seventh wave of COVID-19 infections since July, and the number of new confirmed cases and deaths in a single day remains at a high level.

The rapid rise in the number of deaths has made it difficult to cremate the dead in some parts of Japan, local media has reported.

In Japan, the number of new infections in the latest week was 69 percent higher than the previous week, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said in a report Wednesday.

Most of the country's new coronavirus deaths in July and August were among people over 70 years old. People aged 70 and above accounted for about 91 percent of COVID-19 deaths between June 29 and August 30, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported, citing data from the ministry.

Japan's Asahi Shimbun said that the average life expectancy of Japanese men and women was shortened by 0.1 years and 0.07 years in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the first time in 10 years that the average life expectancy of Japanese people has been shortened since the March 11 earthquake in 2011.

The World Health Organization said that in the week from August 29 to September 4, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan surpassed 1,160,000, the highest number in the world for the seventh consecutive week. During the same period, Japan's death toll from the coronavirus reached 2,059, ranking second in the world after the United States.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     