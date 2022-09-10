News / World

5 dead after boat capsizes in New Zealand

Xinhua
  17:10 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0
Five passengers are confirmed dead after a charter fishing boat capsized off Goose Bay in Kaikoura, New Zealand on Saturday.
Xinhua
  17:10 UTC+8, 2022-09-10       0

Five passengers are confirmed dead after a charter fishing boat capsized off Goose Bay in Kaikoura, New Zealand on Saturday.

The 8.5-meter boat with 11 on board is believed to have bumped into a whale, said Kaikoura's mayor Craig Mackle. Police said it appeared that the boat collided with something, but they couldn't confirm a whale encounter at the moment.

According to local media, the passengers are from a local bird enthusiast group and come from all parts of New Zealand. Many of them are female over 50 years old.

The accident is one of the most serious maritime disasters in the past year in New Zealand. Another similar case killing five men happened in March 2022 due to extreme weather.

An investigation is underway since the accident was unusual in such good weather condition.

Kaikoura is a coastal town famous for whale-watching in the South Island of New Zealand. Whale-sightings are common in the region. Usually whale-watching vessels need to keep a minimum distance of 50 meters from the whales.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     