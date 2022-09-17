News / World

Pakistan reports 104 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
Pakistan reported 104 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country's ministry of health said on Saturday.
Xinhua
The new infections were detected after diagnostic testing was performed on 16,614 samples. With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,571,732 in the Asian country, showed the data released by the ministry.

A total of 176 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,535,895, according to the ministry's statistics. A total of 30,605 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with one more death reported over the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 593,951 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 521,967 cases so far.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
