4 million Japanese told to evacuate ahead of Typhoon Nanmadol

More than four million people on Kyushu island have been ordered to evacuate, as powerful Typhoon Nanmadol bears down on southwestern Japan, NHK reported on Sunday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that the typhoon might cause serious disasters that normally occur only once every few decades.