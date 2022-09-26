News / World

Japan expands simplified COVID-19 infection reporting system

Xinhua
  14:40 UTC+8, 2022-09-26       0
Japan on Monday expanded its simplified system for reporting COVID-19 cases in order to reduce the administrative burden on hospitals and health care facilities.
Xinhua
  14:40 UTC+8, 2022-09-26       0
Japan expands simplified COVID-19 infection reporting system
CFP

A man is vaccinated against the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus at a facility in Tokyo on September 20, 2022.

Japan on Monday expanded its simplified system for reporting COVID-19 cases in order to reduce the administrative burden on hospitals and health care facilities.

Rather than medical facilities entering the details of all people infected with the virus into a nationwide computer network, medical facilities will now only be required to report details of high-risk patients.

Such patients include those who may be at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill, including those aged 65 or older, pregnant women, or those with underlying conditions.

Medical facilities will still have to report the number of daily infection cases each day by age group so the government can keep track of the spread of the virus, but the reporting of names and addresses of younger people with milder symptoms will no longer be required.

Some of the nine prefectures that adopted the new system earlier this month, however, have expressed concerns that the new reporting system will make it difficult for younger people who have presented with mild symptoms from being contacted swiftly if their symptoms become more severe.

The simplified system now covers the entire country following prefectural governments putting into place health centers to follow up on younger patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

If a positive case of the virus is reported to local health authorities or not, those infected are able to isolate at home or at designated facilities. Provisions of food will be delivered as necessary and the government will ask those testing positive to refrain from going outside and for close contacts to also isolate.

Japan reported 46,788 new daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 5,621 of the cases being in Tokyo.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     