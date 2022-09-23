News / World

Boat sinks off Cambodia's sea, over 20 Chinese missing

Xinhua
  15:34 UTC+8, 2022-09-23       0
A boat with Chinese nationals on board, sank off the Preah Sihanouk province in southwestern Cambodia on Thursday evening.
A boat carrying Chinese nationals sunk off southwestern Cambodia's sea on Thursday evening, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia confirmed on Friday.

According to the Chinese embassy, they received a notification from the Cambodian Police Department on Thursday night, saying that the police found a sunken ship which used to have 41 Chinese citizens on board, with 18 having been rescued and the remaining 23 still missing. Two Cambodian crew members involved have been arrested.

According to the rescued personnel, the people on board departed from Guangzhou, China on Sept. 11 and were in distress shortly after arriving in the waters of Preah Sihanouk province.

The embassy said after receiving the information, Ambassador Wang Wentian immediately deployed staff to contact the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense, the police department, the Sihanoukville Provincial Government and other relevant departments to request the rescuing of the missing ones. Li Jie, counselor and consul general of the embassy, rushed to Preah Sihanouk on Thursday night to coordinate relevant rescue operations.

So far, the search and rescue operation was still going on.

﻿
