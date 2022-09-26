Death toll from Russian school shooting rises to 9

At least nine people were killed, including five children, in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday, TASS news agency reported.

At least nine people were killed, including five children, in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday, TASS news agency reported, citing the Russian Investigative Committee.

The number of the casualties is still being specified, according to the committee.

Local police reported earlier that six people were killed and 20 others injured in the attack at the No. 88 school located near the city administration building of Izhevsk, the capital city of western Russia's Udmurt Republic.

The shooter has committed suicide and his body has been found, TASS said.

The school has 982 students and 80 teachers, and they have been evacuated.