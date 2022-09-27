Biden to receive Macron for state visit in December: White House
US President Joe Biden will receive French President Emmanuel Macron in December for what will be the first state visit of a foreign head of state to the United States since Biden took office, the White House announced on Monday.
The visit is slated for December 1 and will include a state dinner, according to a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
"The leaders will discuss our continued close partnership on shared global challenges and areas of bilateral interest," the spokeswoman said in the statement.