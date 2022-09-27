Biden to receive Macron for state visit in December: White House

US President Joe Biden will receive French President Macron in December for what will be the first state visit of a foreign head of state to the US since Biden took office.

US President Joe Biden will receive French President Emmanuel Macron in December for what will be the first state visit of a foreign head of state to the United States since Biden took office, the White House announced on Monday.

The visit is slated for December 1 and will include a state dinner, according to a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"The leaders will discuss our continued close partnership on shared global challenges and areas of bilateral interest," the spokeswoman said in the statement.