Biden to receive Macron for state visit in December: White House

US President Joe Biden will receive French President Emmanuel Macron in December for what will be the first state visit of a foreign head of state to the United States since Biden took office, the White House announced on Monday.

The visit is slated for December 1 and will include a state dinner, according to a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"The leaders will discuss our continued close partnership on shared global challenges and areas of bilateral interest," the spokeswoman said in the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
