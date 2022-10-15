﻿
News / World

At least 14 killed in mine blast in northern Türkiye: minister

Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2022-10-15       0
At least 14 workers were killed on Friday in an underground coal mine explosion in the northern Bartin province of Türkiye, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.
Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2022-10-15       0
At least 14 killed in mine blast in northern Türkiye: minister
AFP

A miner is carried on a stretcher by rescuers after an explosion at a coal mine in Bartin, northern Türkiye, on October 14, 2022.

At least 14 workers were killed on Friday in an underground coal mine explosion in the northern Bartin province of Türkiye, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

"So far, 21 of our brothers have been transferred to the hospital. Unfortunately, 14 of our brothers lost their lives," he told reporters in the city of Bartin of the province.

"An explosion occurred at the minus 300-meter elevation at 6:15pm local time (3:15pm GMT) at the Amasra Hard Coal Enterprise," Bartin province said in a statement.

Bartin Governor Nurtac Arslan told reporters earlier in the day that rescue teams managed to pull out 14 miners, while at least 49 were still trapped.

The mine has intense methane gas, and they have a suspicion of a firedamp explosion, Mayor of Bartin's Amasra District Recai Cakir told reporters.

A total of 149 searches and rescue personnel, with five National Medical Rescue Team vehicles, 31 ambulances, and one emergency response vehicle were dispatched to the scene, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

In 2014, as many as 301 people died in Türkiye's worst mine disaster in a fire inside a coal mine in Soma town of western Manisa province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     