5.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issue

Xinhua
  15:59 UTC+8, 2022-10-21
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture in Japan's northeast on Friday, the weather agency said.
Xinhua
  15:59 UTC+8, 2022-10-21

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture in Japan's northeast on Friday, the weather agency said, although no tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 3:19pm local time (6:19am GMT), was centered offshore with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.4 degrees north and a longitude of 141.3 east.

The agency also said the quake occurred at a depth of 30 km.

The earthquake logged lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 in some areas of Fukushima Prefecture, according to the JMA.

There have been no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.

Japan's nuclear watchdog has not reported any abnormalities at any nuclear power stations, including the tsunami-stricken Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
